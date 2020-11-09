Myanmar’s BGP guns down BD  fisherman

Cox's Bazar, Nov 8: The Border Guard Police or BGP of Myanmar has shot dead a Bangladeshi

fisherman in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf Upazila.

Mohammad Islam, 35, of Teknaf Sadar union, was shot by BGP members when he was fishing in the river around 5:30pm on Saturday, his relatives claimed.

Around 7:30pm, local fishermen rescued and took him to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex from where he was sent to Sadar Hospital. Mohammad succumbed at Sadar Hospital around 10:00pm, according to hospital source.

A source of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said a letter is being sent to the Myanmar BGP to stop 'unexpected deaths' on the border. BGP will also be requested to maintain their protocol to stop such killings, sources said.



