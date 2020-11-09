Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 November, 2020, 11:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Myanmar’s BGP guns down BD  fisherman

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Our correspondent 

Cox's Bazar, Nov 8: The Border Guard Police or BGP of Myanmar has shot dead a Bangladeshi
    fisherman in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf Upazila.
Mohammad Islam, 35, of Teknaf Sadar union, was shot by BGP members when he was fishing in the river around 5:30pm on Saturday, his relatives claimed.
Around 7:30pm, local fishermen rescued and took him to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex from where he was sent to Sadar Hospital. Mohammad succumbed at Sadar Hospital around 10:00pm, according to hospital source.
A source of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said a letter is being sent to the Myanmar BGP to stop 'unexpected deaths' on the border.  BGP will also be requested to maintain their protocol to stop such killings, sources said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Use of masks in places of worship made mandatory
Mir Nasir sent to jail after surrender
Biden vows science-based action on virus
Myanmar’s BGP guns down BD  fisherman
Special session of JS begins
No more unauthorized buildings: Minister
Police disperse agitating medical students in city
DU admission: No separate tests for Gha, Cha units in next session


Latest News
Former Barishal mayor gets seven-year imprisonment
Austria police raid dozens of 'Islamist-linked' targets
Drug trader jailed in Pirojpur
Indictment hearing in Sagira Morshed murder trial on Nov 26
4,800 RU students to get smartphone loan
Stocks witness upward trend on higher transactions
Dhaka hopeful of tripartite talks soon over Rohingya repatriation
Islamic University Reporter's Unity election on Tuesday
Quader hopes Biden to play role in establishing humanitarian world
Ministry asks commercial organizations to ensure use of masks
Most Read News
Ahle Sunnat Al Jamaat stage demonstration in front of the Baitul Mukarram
Aslam team emerged champions in 97-99 Fitness First Futsal Tournament
No more 'D' unit admission test to stop question leak: DU
PM Hasina congratulates Biden, Kamala
BNP leader Mir Nasir sent to jail in graft case
Special JS session on Mujib Year begins today
6 MPs test positive for COVID-19
How will Biden’s presidency be?
Zverev beats Wawrinka to set up Nadal semi-final
18 more die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft