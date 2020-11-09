Video
Special session of JS begins

Six MPs test positive for Covid-19

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Staff Correspondent

On the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a special session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) began on Sunday in the evening maintaining health guidelines.
President Abdul will deliver his speech on Monday. The 10th session of the current parliament will continue till November 20.
After the delivery of the  President's speech, lawmakers will discuss on it. Some important bills were supposed to be passed in
    he special session.
Due to Coronavirus outbreak, the special session will be shorter like the last three sessions. Already six lawmakers have been infected with novel coronavirus. Strict health guidelines will be followed during the session.  
Earlier, President Abdul Hamid called the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution on October 21.
Though the special session was supposed to be held in March, it was postponed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.
The 9th session of 11th parliament was prorogued on September 10 after only five sittings as the session was held amid ongoing corona pandemic by maintaining proper health rules.
Ahead of the special session, MPs, journalists and other officials and employees of the Parliament Secretariat have undergone the Covid-19 sample tests. Only Covid-19 negative people can enter the special session.
In the wake of the pandemic, journalists were not allowed to cover the last two JS sessions.
In this session, a limited number of journalists will be allowed during the speech of President Abdul Hamid.


