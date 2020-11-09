No more unauthorized buildings: Minister





Nobody will be allowed any more to construct such buildings as the government wants to build a decent and livable country including the Dhaka city.

While addressing media after chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Detailed Area Plan (DAP) Review at the Public Works Ministry, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Md Tajul Islam, chair of newly formed cabinet committee, gave the announcement.

Committee members Environment and Forest Minister Md. Shahab Uddin, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and secretaries concerned attended the first meeting of the committee formed on October 25 this year.

Earlier during the previous tenure of the AL led government, the committee was formed led by then-Local Government Minister Khandker Mosharraf Hossain.

After resuming the power for the third consecutive period in 2019, the committee was formed after around two years.

The Sunday's meeting was its first one and 15th of the DAP review committee.

DAP Review Committee Chairman Tajul islam said the Dhaka city must be made livable ensuring all civic amenities. To ensure it, all infrastructures should be built in a planned manner keeping the environmental and geological issues in mind.

He said a sub-committee will be formed with all institutions including city corporations to ensure proper and planned development of the city.

The minister said the committee will work to build a livable and scenic city keeping in view other important issues including residential, commercial, hospital, school-college, sports ground, utility service, communication system and shopping mall according to a proper plan.

On October 25 this year, the government reconstituted the cabinet committee to review and finalise the DAP prepared by Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakkha (RAJUK).















