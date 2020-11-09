Video
Police disperse agitating medical students in city

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020
Staff Correspondent 

Police disperse medical college students, who occupied Shahbagh intersection in the capital on Sunday to drum up support for several demands, including online classes and an end to session jam. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Police disperse medical college students, who occupied Shahbagh intersection in the capital on Sunday to drum up support for several demands, including online classes and an end to session jam. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Police have dispersed medical college students who occupied the capital's Shahbagh intersection demanding online classes as they refuse to sit for exams amid the coronavirus crisis.     
Protesters arrived at Shahbag at 11:30am Sunday and disrupted traffic movement. Later, police clubbed and dispersed them at around 1:15 pm. Some students clashed with the police at that time.
Police charged batons on agitating students at about 1:15pm and dispersed them. Protestors engaged in a scuffle with
    police when they tried to drive them away from intersection.
The protesters also demanded limiting tuition fees to 60 months at private medical colleges and the completion of courses in time.
At least five of the protesters sustained injuries as police charged batons to disperse them and detained 13 of the protesters. The four-point demands of medical students are:
Not to take professional examination during coronavirus pandemic.  Completing courses in due time to reduce session jam. Not to take fees of more than 60 months in private medical colleges. Authorities concerned will shoulder the responsibility of those who becomes infected for appear in examination during Covid-19 period
Earlier on Thursday, a group of agitating students met with Dr Shahriar Nabi, Dean of Medicine Faculty of Dhaka University, to discuss about their four-point demand.
They begun their protest in the morning as the assurance provided by the dean was not fulfilled and there was no notice in this regard on Dhaka Medical College Hospital notice board, protestors alleged.
About 300 medical students brought out a procession from the campus at about 11:00am and police tried to bar them in front of Shahbag Police Station. Removing the police barrier they took up position on Shahbagh intersection and chanted slogans blocking the road.
An agitating student said their demands are logical but authorities are not paying attention to it.
About the demands Dr Shahriar Nabi said if the students do not want to sit in for examinations on December then it may be rescheduled by January or February next year.  "We are discussing the matter and positively thinking in this regard," he added.


