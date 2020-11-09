DU admission: No separate tests for Gha, Cha units in next session





It will be merged with the tests of Ka, Kha and Ga units (science, arts and business), Sadeka Halim, Dean of Social Science faculty, said on Sunday.

The decision was taken at a deans' meeting with DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the

But details about the tests for Ka, Kha and Ga units are yet to be finalised, she said, adding that it will be decided at an academic council.

At the end of the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor said, "In the future, the three groups at the higher secondary level (science, arts, commerce) will be considered and the admission test will be conducted through three units." The naming of the three units will be decided later. "

It will be effective from 2021-22 academic years.

