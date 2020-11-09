18 more die of C-19, 1,474 newly infected





With new deaths, the country's death toll from the virus stands at 6,067 and the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country stands at 420,238.

Besides, 12,760 samples were tested in 114 labs across the country on the day. A total of 2,442,602 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 11.55 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 17.20 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

Meanwhile, 1,577 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 338,145 with an 80.47 per cent recovery rate.

Among the deceased of

Sunday, 14 were men and four were women. Seventeen (17) died in different hospitals across the country while one at home.

Moreover, nine of them were in Dhaka, three each in Chattogram, two each in Khulna and Rangpur and one each in Sylhet and Barishal.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,671 of the total deceased were men and 1,396were women.

A total of 776 people have been placed in quarantine Sunday. Now, 39,916 people are in quarantine across the country.

Some 99 Covid-19 suspected patients were taken into isolation and 118 left in last 24 hours. Now, 12,142 people are staying in different isolation units across the country.

Bangladesh is seeing 2467.54 infections, 1985.51 recoveries, and 35.62 deaths per million.

So far, 3,170 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,197 in Chattogram, 373 in Rajshahi, 476 in Khulna, 202 in Barishal, 253 in Sylhet, 270 in Rangpur, and 126 in Mymensingh.









The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, the global Covid-19 cases rose to 49,879,743, and the death toll climbed to 1,251, 118 as of Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.



