Monday, 9 November, 2020, 11:02 PM
US to boost ties considering BD’s geopolitical importance: FM

He expects stronger US role over Rohingya issue

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said Bangladesh expects that the Biden Administration will strengthen Bangladesh-US relations on core issues considering Bangladesh's geopolitical importance.
"We hope the US will boost its ties with us accepting Bangladesh as a very powerful country geopolitically and as an emerging nation," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters at his office on Sunday.
 
Momen said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already congratulated US President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris, on their election win saying she foresees the relationship reaching higher heights in the coming days.
He said that Bangladesh hoped to see a stronger US role on Rohingya issue under the Biden Administration.
Referring to genocide and ethnic cleansing in Myanmar, the Foreign Minister said the US will become more vocal on Rohingya issue as the US focuses on human rights issues.
Dr Momen expects positive approach from the Biden administration on climate, immigration, trade and investment
    issues.
On November 4, the United States formally left the Paris Agreement, a global pact it helped forge five years ago to avert the threat of catastrophic climate change.
The move, long threatened by US President Donald Trump and triggered by his administration a year ago, "further isolates" Washington in the world but has no immediate impact on international efforts to curb global warming.
Former Vice President Joe Biden said he would reverse the decision on his first day in office if elected.
"Climate is an important issue for us," Dr Momen said.
The Foreign Minister said Biden is a known face for Bangladesh as he served eight years as Vice President under the Obama Administration.


