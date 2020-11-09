Video
Monday, 9 November, 2020
Front Page

Kushner urges Trump to concede

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASINGTON, Nov 8:Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and one of his most trusted advisers, has reportedly approached Donald Trump to discuss his conceding to President-elect Joe Biden, according to CNN.
The Democrat has been deemed the victor with calls having seen him cross the threshold for an Electoral College vote majority, though Trump intends to pursue legal challenges over the counting of ballots as he persists he has been truly victorious.
CNN White House
    correspondent Kaitlan Collins told her 722,000 Twitter followers: "Some news - Jared Kushner has approached President Trump about conceding the election" based on two anonymous sources. Newsweek, which could not independently verify the discussions, has contacted the Trump campaign for comment upon the Kushner reports.
Collins has previously reported that discussions were being had in the White House over who should "bring the president to terms with reality," suggesting Kushner as well as Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and also an adviser, were being considered as the person to do so.
Trump has yet to concede to Biden despite world leaders and even several high-profile Republicans moving to congratulate the Democrat.
While Trump has continued with this combative stance since Election Day, Kushner is said to have since approached him to discuss acknowledging Biden as victor.
It comes with Biden having been called as the winner by the AP and television networks, with him having taken an Electoral College vote majority by their projections.
Despite this, Trump has looked to continue pursuing lawsuits in a bid to alter the outcome while having insisted he is the righteous victor-having unfoundedly suggested there has been a Democratic plot to steal the election. He has claimed he won the election "BY A LOT!" disputing the legality of some of the ballots cast for Biden. His recent claims of potential fraud made on Twitter have been marked as disputed and labeled as being potentially misleading.
These Republicans Have Congratulated Biden As Trump Declines to Concede
Read more
Biden and his team are yet to hear from Trump or anyone in his inner circle, amid concerns for the transition of power.
Despite Trump's reluctance to concede, Biden addressed the nation as president-elect on Saturday night-calling for unity and for his and Trump's supporters to "give each other a chance."
"Let's give each other a chance, it's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again," he said. "To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies."    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

