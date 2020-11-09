PM congratulates Biden, Harris on election victory

Video
Monday, 9 November, 2020, 11:02 PM
Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has joined global leaders in congratulating American president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory.
"I believe your resounding victory reflects the profound trust and confidence the people of your great country have in your extraordinary leadership proven over four decades of devotion and dedication towards their welfare, and that of the USA," Hasina wrote in her message to
    Biden on Sunday.
"I also believe that your astute stewardship will also energise the USA in leading the world into a new era of global peace, and international cooperation in securing prosperity, and unity in facing the challenges of climate change," Hasina wrote.
Highlighting the 'excellent and durable' relationship between Bangladesh and the US, Hasina hoped the relationship will reach 'newer heights' in the coming days.
"I look forward to working closely with you in attaining those ideals as well as in effectively confronting the evils of terrorism, violent extremism, hatred, forced displacements as of the Rohingyas, and for the realisation of a safer and a better world."




Hasina invited Biden and his wife Jill Biden to visit Bangladesh and experience its overall progress.
Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, promising to restore political normalcy and a spirit of national unity to confront raging health and economic crises.
Harris, Biden's running mate, is the first black American and Indian American to become the vice president.


