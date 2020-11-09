HC releases offender on probation













As per the HC order, Md Moti Matabbar, 45, will enjoy facilities on probation on three conditions - taking care of his 75-year-old mother, educating his children and not giving his school-going daughter in early marriage.

The court asked the Dhaka district Probation Officer to supervise the offender for one and a half months and submit a report to the court whether he was following the conditions as the probation ordinance stipulated.

The HC said the offender would be sent to jail if he breached any of the conditions.

