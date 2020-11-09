Video
Monday, 9 November, 2020
HC releases offender on probation

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) for the first time on Sunday released a drug offender on probation, allowing him to stay with his family instead of going to jail.




As per the HC order, Md Moti Matabbar, 45, will enjoy facilities on probation on three conditions - taking care of his 75-year-old mother, educating his children and not giving his school-going daughter in early marriage.
The court asked the Dhaka district Probation Officer to supervise the offender for one and a half months and submit a report to the court whether he was following the conditions as the probation ordinance stipulated.
The HC said the offender would be sent to jail if he breached any of the conditions.
The HC bench of Justice Zafar Ahmed delivered the verdict after hearing a revision petition filed by Matabbar, challenging the trial court judgment that sentenced him to five years' imprisonment in the case.



