HC orders govt to realize tax, VAT from digital platforms

The High Court (HC) on Sunday ordered the government to realize tax and VAT from the earnings of different digital platforms like Google, Facebook, Amazon, Yahoo and YouTube.

The court also issued a five-point directive in this regard.

Another four directives are the revenue has to be collected from earnings of the last years of Google, Facebook, Amazon, Yahoo and YouTube.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR), Bangladesh Bank and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) will comply with the HC order. The respondents asked to submit a compliance report on the matter at a six months interval.



