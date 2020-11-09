Video
Speakers thrust on securing Ashulia’s environment

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Speakers at a meeting on Sunday said that residents of Ashulia are suffering from pure water and proper sanitation which can obstacle to reach the goal of Sustainable development goal.
The speakers also said the government should focus on the environmental aspect of Ashulia area mainly where the industries are being constructed day by day.
Due to the increase of peri urban poor people in the area, the Local Government and Rural Development ministry is facing problem to provide civic facilities among the habitants of Ashulia, they added.
They said at an advocacy meeting jointly organised by the Coalition for the urban poor (CUP) and Human Rights Development Centre on Water, sanitation and Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) for Vulnerable Peri Urban Poor held at Ashulia Press Club.




Adviser of CUP Mahbul Haque presented the key note paper at the meeting. Chairman of Dhamsona Union Parishad of Ashulia Muhammad Saiful Islam was present as a chief guest.
Among others, Secretary of Savar Press Club, Gobinda Acharja, former president of Ashulia press club Muzzafar Hossain Joy, Programme coordinator of Bangladesh Labour Foundation Khondker Foysal Ahmed, Programme Manager of R H Step Prosenjeet Das, Secretary of Garments labor trade union Khairul Mamun Mintu were spoke on the occasion.
President of Human Rights Development centre Advocate Nazrul Islam presided the session. Executive Director of CUP Khondker Rebaka Sun Yat moderated the session.



