Monday, 9 November, 2020
Ahsan Ullah Master killed by anti-liberation force: Mozammel

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Sunday said Ahsan Ullah Master, a national labor leader and former Member of Parliament (MP), was assassinated as per a blueprint of the anti-liberation elements.
He said this while addressing a discussion meeting organized by 'Ahsan Ullah Master Memorial Council' and Bangladesh Journalist Rights Forum on the occasion of 70th birth anniversary of Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master at the National Press Club here.
The minister said, "August 15 and November 3 of 1975, August 21 in 2004 and the assassination of Ahsan Ullah Master are tied with the same thread."
"Those who were dedicated leaders like Ahsan Ullah Master were killed by the anti-liberation forces at different times. These killings were committed to eliminate the ideology of the Liberation War," he said.
During the discussion, the minister recalled the contribution of Ahsan Ullah Master in the great Liberation War of Bangladesh, non-communal politics and establishment of workers' rights.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell presided over the discussion and Colonel (Retd) Faruk Khan, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Ministry and member of the Presidium of Bangladesh Awami League, was present as the chief guest.
State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hasan and Vice President of National Press Club Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, among others, addressed the discussion.
The discussion was conducted by Ataur Rahman, a senior journalist of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) and general secretary of Ahsan Ullah Master Smriti Parishad.    -BSS


