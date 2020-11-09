Mobile court for ensuring face mask from today





It asked the authorities concerned to shun unnecessary mass gathering and do not take passengers without mask.

It also asked to the district and upazilas offices of the Directorate of Women Affairs to conduct awareness rising programmes to stop child marriage and to say no violence against women. Islamic Foundation will request Imam (Islamic Scholar) to discuss against rumors at mosques and to keep religious harmony in the society during the corona pandemic.

The decision was made at the monthly law and order meeting held virtually with deputy commissioner Md Helal Hossain in the chair on Sunday.

The meeting has been further informed that mass awareness raising campaigns to face the second phase of coronavirus outbreak to be continued across the district and to ensure to set up oxygen banks and hi-flow nasal cannulas at all upazilas in the district. -BSS















