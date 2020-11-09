Ctg man arrested for spreading hate speech





The arrestee was identified as Mohammad Ali, 43, son of Amin Sharif of West Dewannagar village in Hathazari upazila.

Sources at the ATU headquarters in the capital said a special team of the ATU raided West Dewan Nagar around 2:30 pm acting on secret information and arrested Ali from Nurjahan Manjil of Eastern Residential area.

The law enforcers seized Ali's cellphone and recovered a booklet of seven pages from him, said Md Aslam Khan, SP (Media) of the ATU headquarters.

He said the accused has long been trying to create anarchy and disrupt peace in society and deteriorate the law-and-order situation in the country by hurting religious sentiment and spreading hate speech and provocative messages on Facebook against the government and the Bangladesh Police.

The SP also said Ali was also making efforts to dent the image of the government and police and destabilise the country by deliberately delivering false and distorted information against the government, head of the government, their activities, the Father of the Nation and his family and uploading and sharing distorted information, data and videos against police and different forces on digital platforms. -UNB















