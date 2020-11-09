DMP arrests 45 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 45 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during different anti-narcotics drives in 24 hours till 6:00am on Sunday.

The Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP in association with local police stations carried out the simultaneous drives starting at 6:00am on Saturday.

A total of 1,197 pieces of yaba tablets, more than 76 grams of heroin, 540 grams of cannabis, a cannabis plant, 17 bottles of phensedyl and 12 bottles of bears were recovered from the arrested persons' possession, said a DMP press release here. A total of 38 cases were filed with different police stations under the Narcotics Control Act in these regards. -BSS







