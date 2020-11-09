Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 November, 2020, 11:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DMP arrests 45 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 45 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during different anti-narcotics drives in 24 hours till 6:00am on Sunday.
The Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP in association with local police stations carried out the simultaneous drives starting at 6:00am on Saturday.
A total of 1,197 pieces of yaba tablets, more than 76 grams of heroin, 540 grams of cannabis, a cannabis plant, 17 bottles of phensedyl and 12 bottles of bears were recovered from the arrested persons' possession, said a DMP press release here. A total of 38 cases were filed with different police stations under the Narcotics Control Act in these regards.        -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Speakers thrust on securing Ashulia’s environment
Ahsan Ullah Master killed by anti-liberation force: Mozammel
Mobile court for ensuring face mask from today
24 dengue cases recorded
Ctg man arrested for spreading hate speech
DMP arrests 45 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Children to be brought under EPI coverage in a year: Taposh
63 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Ctg


Latest News
Former Barishal mayor gets seven-year imprisonment
Austria police raid dozens of 'Islamist-linked' targets
Drug trader jailed in Pirojpur
Indictment hearing in Sagira Morshed murder trial on Nov 26
4,800 RU students to get smartphone loan
Stocks witness upward trend on higher transactions
Dhaka hopeful of tripartite talks soon over Rohingya repatriation
Islamic University Reporter's Unity election on Tuesday
Quader hopes Biden to play role in establishing humanitarian world
Ministry asks commercial organizations to ensure use of masks
Most Read News
Ahle Sunnat Al Jamaat stage demonstration in front of the Baitul Mukarram
Aslam team emerged champions in 97-99 Fitness First Futsal Tournament
No more 'D' unit admission test to stop question leak: DU
PM Hasina congratulates Biden, Kamala
BNP leader Mir Nasir sent to jail in graft case
Special JS session on Mujib Year begins today
6 MPs test positive for COVID-19
How will Biden’s presidency be?
Zverev beats Wawrinka to set up Nadal semi-final
18 more die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft