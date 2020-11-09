Video
Children to be brought under EPI coverage in a year: Taposh

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Sunday said hundred percent children will be covered under the Extended Immunization Program (EPI) within the next year.
"Our main responsibility is to ensure health care of every citizen and hundred percent children will be bought under EPI coverage within a year," he said.
He made the announcement while inaugurating the EPI in 18 wards of five newly-formed DSCC areas alongside old 55, 56 and 57 wards at the Mayor Hanif Auditorium of Nagar Bhaban, said a press release.
"Within the next one year, we will bring 100 percent of the children under the EPI," he said.
Earlier, Taposh said a project has been taken up to ensure primary health care in 18 new wards.
"We are also adopting an integrated plan to strengthen primary health care in the old wards. Through these initiatives, we want to ensure health care of every citizen of this city," he said. Addressing the councillors, the DSCC mayor said, "Many people may not know where the vaccination is going on, so you must go to every citizen's house and encourage them…so that none of our children are left out of the programme."    -BSS


