63 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 8: A total of 63 people were detected positive for coronavirus in 24 hours till Sunday morning after testing 899 samples in seven Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 58 are from Chattogram city and five from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The total number of infected patients now stands at 21,789 in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Sunday.

Of the total infected persons, 15,870 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,722 are residents of different upazilas of the district. -BSS







