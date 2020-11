BANKING EVENTS

NRB Global Bank Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat (Chief Guest) along with Additional Managing Director Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Shamsul Islam and Ataus Samad and other high officials inaugurating its 6 Islami banking sub-branch through online in the city on Sunday. The sub-Branch is Morfala Bazar Sub-Branch, Hathazari Sub-Branch, Jute Pukur Sub-Branch at Chittagong, Kadamtoal Bazar at Satkhira, Isapur Bazar Sub-Branch at Narainganj,Baunia-Badaldi Sub-Branch at Dhaka. photo: BankThe Premier Bank Ltd Narayanganj Branch Manager and Zonal Head Shahid Hasan Mallick along with other high official inaugurating its Baidder Bazar Sub Branch at Meghnaghat, Satvaiya para in Narayanganj recently. photo: Bank