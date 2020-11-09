Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 November, 2020, 11:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Germany extends support for companies into mid-2021

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Nov 6: The German government said Friday it was extending its loan scheme for pandemic-hit companies into mid-2021 and boosting support for self-employed workers during the crisis.
The aid programme allows companies to apply for state-backed loans of up to 25 per cent of last year's turnover for a maximum of 800,000 euros ($950,900), provided by the state-owned KfW bank.
The scheme has been a lifeline for the country's army of small and medium-sized companies, many of which were forced to temporarily shut down at the height of lockdowns in the spring.
The programme, now extended until June 30, 2021, will also be expanded to include self-employed people and companies with up to 10 employees.
"The effects of the corona pandemic are greater and longer than we expected and hoped," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a statement.
"In this serious situation we are not leaving our companies and their employees alone."
The KfW has already received more than 95,000 requests for the coronavirus aid, amounting to some 46 billion euros in loans.
The usually frugal German government unleashed an unprecedented rescue package in March to shield Europe's top economy from the pandemic fallout, pledging more than a trillion euros in support for firms and workers.
With the country now battling a second coronavirus wave, Berlin recently extended its "Kurzarbeit" short-time working scheme for a total of 24 months to help save jobs.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BKB disburses Tk 761cr in 42 Barishal Div UZs in FY 20
Now clients can transfer fund from Padma Bank to bKash
German exports rise again in Sept as China demand soars
Apple puts Taiwanese supplier Pegatron on probation
Norwegian Air suffers body blow as govt rules out more support
Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share
Hungary PM threatens EU budget veto over rule-of-law: source


Latest News
Former Barishal mayor gets seven-year imprisonment
Austria police raid dozens of 'Islamist-linked' targets
Drug trader jailed in Pirojpur
Indictment hearing in Sagira Morshed murder trial on Nov 26
4,800 RU students to get smartphone loan
Stocks witness upward trend on higher transactions
Dhaka hopeful of tripartite talks soon over Rohingya repatriation
Islamic University Reporter's Unity election on Tuesday
Quader hopes Biden to play role in establishing humanitarian world
Ministry asks commercial organizations to ensure use of masks
Most Read News
Ahle Sunnat Al Jamaat stage demonstration in front of the Baitul Mukarram
Aslam team emerged champions in 97-99 Fitness First Futsal Tournament
No more 'D' unit admission test to stop question leak: DU
PM Hasina congratulates Biden, Kamala
BNP leader Mir Nasir sent to jail in graft case
Special JS session on Mujib Year begins today
6 MPs test positive for COVID-19
How will Biden’s presidency be?
Zverev beats Wawrinka to set up Nadal semi-final
18 more die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft