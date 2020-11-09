Air France KLM Group inaugurates new regional headquarters in Dubai





The Air France KLM team relocated to the new offices in Dubai Airport Freezone on November 1, 2020.

Air France KLM Group on Saturday announced that it has formally inaugurated its new regional headquarters at Dubai Airport Freezone.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (Dafza), President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; Dr. Mohammad Al Zarooni, Director General of Dafza; Henri de Peyrelongue, Executive Vice President Commercial Sales Air France-KLM; and Welmer Blom Senior Vice President, Middle East, Gulf and India Air France KLM. The inauguration ceremony took place with the appropriate health precautions in place.

The Air France KLM team relocated to the new offices in Dubai Airport Freezone on November 1, 2020. The entire regional team is now based at the new offices, including General Management, HR, Finance, Commercial, UAE Country Management and Regional Sales Support. In addition, Air France Industries management team have also relocated with the team, from the former offices at the Al Shoala Complex in Deira, to the new Dafza location which is designed to support the group's sustainability goals.

"The inauguration of the group's new headquarters at the heart of the world's leading aviation sector is an affirmation of Dubai's strategic position. It highlights Dubai's ability to continue its growth and overcome challenges by attracting global players in the sector," said Sheikh Ahmed.

"The opening of Air France - KLM at Dubai Airport freezone is a great addition to the elite global brands and major companies based in Dafza. This announcement comes as part of the efforts and incentive packages provided by the emirate to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic through a highly flexible approach. This strategy has helped ensure business continuity and growth and accelerate recovery to the next stage, especially within the aviation sector, which has been affected by the global restrictions and measures that were applied at the beginning of the pandemic. With this opening, Dafza has continued its process of developing business opportunities and attracting new global partners who put their confidence in the emirate of Dubai. Backed by the support of the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership that has enabled us to plan for the future and reap important benefits today," he added.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Director General of Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (Dafza) said: "The group's selection of Dafza is important as it will yield positive results for both sides. It will contribute to the growth of business and strengthen its operations in the region and abroad. Dafza will continue to provide innovative services and develop a base of operations that serve the future expansion of all companies and businesses. This will help in building a new start-up base that meets its ambitions."

-Khaleej Times































