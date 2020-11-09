

JCI Dhaka South 2020 General Assembly held

Local President for 2020 Kazi Fahad conducted the General Assembly where National Governing Board (NGB) Members of JCI Bangladesh, Executive Board Members and General Members of JCI Dhaka South were present.

Election commissioner conducted the election. Newly elected board of 2021 were Khandaker Ashik Iqbal as President; Shahaba Ishmam as Executive Vice President; Sifat Enam and Steve Bendict De Silva as Vice President; Moumita Nag Remi as Secretary General; Tahmid Iqbal as Treasurer; Asif Ali as General Legal Conucil; Sarara khan, Md Iqbal Elahi Khan, Muhammad Zihad Barky, Muhammad Monerul Islam as Directors andKhaleda Parvin Ruma as Committee Chair. 2020 Local President Kazi Fahad handed over the chain to Ashik Iqbal, the 2021 Local President (Elect).

The existing executive committee - the board of Local President Kazi Fahad will continue until December 31 2020. With the concern of all members, Local President Kazi Fahad has discussed and presented the constitutional amendments, activity report and the treasury report for 2020.

JCI is a non-profit international non-governmental organization comprising young icons aged between 18 and 40 years who work to create a positive impact on society. It has members in more than 120 countries. In Bangladesh, JCI is working with 14 local chapters, and JCI Dhaka South as one of them.



































