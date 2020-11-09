Samsung brings refrigerators with innovative tech, space and color





The innovative technology also increases the freshness level - up to 15 days and 70pc full moisture freshness. The deodorizing filter eliminates bad smells while keeping the food fresh and preserving the original taste. Apart from Spacemax technology and enhanced freshness, the refrigerators are also eco-friendly and come with Digital Inverter Compressor, which helps the air inside the fridge cool down faster than a typical refrigerator.

Samsung also builds them in several colors to match people's lifestyles and home interior - Gold, Purple, Red, Brown, Black, and Silver. Samsung Smart control system allows people to quickly monitor and control Power Cool, Power Freezer, and Ice maker features.

Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, commented, "We always try to simplify people's lives with our innovative technology. Thus, we are building our refrigerators in a way that will create more convenience in our customers' lives, inspire them with what's possible, and enable them to do more of what they love with their time."

Moreover, upon purchasing the refrigerators, customers will b able to enjoy 12 months of EMI and free home delivery. The refrigerators are available at Samsung SmartPlaza, Fair Electronics, Transcom Digital, Electra, Rangs Industries, and Newton.































