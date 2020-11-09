Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 November, 2020, 11:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung brings refrigerators with innovative tech, space and color

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

Samsung has been making thinner insulation by using an innovative technology called SpaceMax without compromising energy efficiency. It has increased the space, and nowadays, the refrigerator comes with up to 700 liters capacities, which is ideal for storing monthly groceries along with previous food.
The innovative technology also increases the freshness level - up to 15 days and 70pc full moisture freshness. The deodorizing filter eliminates bad smells while keeping the food fresh and preserving the original taste. Apart from Spacemax technology and enhanced freshness, the refrigerators are also eco-friendly and come with Digital Inverter Compressor, which helps the air inside the fridge cool down faster than a typical refrigerator.
Samsung also builds them in several colors to match people's lifestyles and home interior - Gold, Purple, Red, Brown, Black, and Silver. Samsung Smart control system allows people to quickly monitor and control Power Cool, Power Freezer, and Ice maker features.
Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, commented, "We always try to simplify people's lives with our innovative technology. Thus, we are building our refrigerators in a way that will create more convenience in our customers' lives, inspire them with what's possible, and enable them to do more of what they love with their time."
Moreover, upon purchasing the refrigerators, customers will b able to enjoy 12 months of EMI and free home delivery. The refrigerators are available at Samsung SmartPlaza, Fair Electronics, Transcom Digital, Electra, Rangs Industries, and Newton.

















« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BKB disburses Tk 761cr in 42 Barishal Div UZs in FY 20
Now clients can transfer fund from Padma Bank to bKash
German exports rise again in Sept as China demand soars
Apple puts Taiwanese supplier Pegatron on probation
Norwegian Air suffers body blow as govt rules out more support
Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share
Hungary PM threatens EU budget veto over rule-of-law: source


Latest News
Former Barishal mayor gets seven-year imprisonment
Austria police raid dozens of 'Islamist-linked' targets
Drug trader jailed in Pirojpur
Indictment hearing in Sagira Morshed murder trial on Nov 26
4,800 RU students to get smartphone loan
Stocks witness upward trend on higher transactions
Dhaka hopeful of tripartite talks soon over Rohingya repatriation
Islamic University Reporter's Unity election on Tuesday
Quader hopes Biden to play role in establishing humanitarian world
Ministry asks commercial organizations to ensure use of masks
Most Read News
Ahle Sunnat Al Jamaat stage demonstration in front of the Baitul Mukarram
Aslam team emerged champions in 97-99 Fitness First Futsal Tournament
No more 'D' unit admission test to stop question leak: DU
PM Hasina congratulates Biden, Kamala
BNP leader Mir Nasir sent to jail in graft case
Special JS session on Mujib Year begins today
6 MPs test positive for COVID-19
How will Biden’s presidency be?
Zverev beats Wawrinka to set up Nadal semi-final
18 more die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft