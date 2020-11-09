Motorola re-enters BD smartphone market with moto g8 power lite





Moto g8 power lite will go on sale exclusively on Daraz during their flagship 11.11 year end sale.

Motorola has partnered with SALEXTRA limited as their exclusive national partner in Bangladesh and will be launching some of the latest and best-in-class smartphones in the country, starting November 11th. Motorola lifestyle products such as personal audio devices were already being sold by SALEXTRA limited and are available across online and retail channels across the country.

Speaking about the launch, Prashanth Mani, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility, SAARC Countries said - "Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and we are delighted to enter the Bangladesh market with some of our latest and best-in-class smartphones, starting with the moto g8 power lite. Being a strong global brand with products that stand for quality and come with meaningful consumer innovations along with a differentiated, clean and secure stock Android™ experience; we are confident that our products will be able to delight the Bangladesh consumers."

Shakib Arafat, Managing Director of Salextra Limited - National Partner of Motorola said, ''We are getting an extremely positive response from the Motorola Fans all over the country and are set to launch the latest and globally successful portfolio of Motorola smartphones in the Bangladesh market. He added that moto g8 power lite is an extremely successful model from Motorola that has seen great success across the world, including India where it is a top selling model on Flipkart with high product ratings. We are committed to ensure that Bangladesh gets a taste of the latest and global standard products from Motorola, who are the pioneers in mobile technology and one of the leading smartphone brands globally.''

November is the month of happiness, and now you can get that in plenty with the moto g8 power lite going on sale on Daraz on 11th November, 9PM onwards. The local pricing for the product will be announced shortly on 9th November! For more information, talk to @ +8801810-034000.





























Motorola announced its entry to the Bangladesh Smartphone market with the launch of moto g8 power lite - one of its latest and most successful models globally. The product comes with best-in-class features such as 5000mAh battery, 16MP Triple Camera, 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage, 6.5" HD+ screen along with Motorola's signature stock Android™ experience which ensures that consumers get a clean, secure, bloatware-free and ad-free experience, says a press release.Moto g8 power lite will go on sale exclusively on Daraz during their flagship 11.11 year end sale.Motorola has partnered with SALEXTRA limited as their exclusive national partner in Bangladesh and will be launching some of the latest and best-in-class smartphones in the country, starting November 11th. Motorola lifestyle products such as personal audio devices were already being sold by SALEXTRA limited and are available across online and retail channels across the country.Speaking about the launch, Prashanth Mani, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility, SAARC Countries said - "Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and we are delighted to enter the Bangladesh market with some of our latest and best-in-class smartphones, starting with the moto g8 power lite. Being a strong global brand with products that stand for quality and come with meaningful consumer innovations along with a differentiated, clean and secure stock Android™ experience; we are confident that our products will be able to delight the Bangladesh consumers."Shakib Arafat, Managing Director of Salextra Limited - National Partner of Motorola said, ''We are getting an extremely positive response from the Motorola Fans all over the country and are set to launch the latest and globally successful portfolio of Motorola smartphones in the Bangladesh market. He added that moto g8 power lite is an extremely successful model from Motorola that has seen great success across the world, including India where it is a top selling model on Flipkart with high product ratings. We are committed to ensure that Bangladesh gets a taste of the latest and global standard products from Motorola, who are the pioneers in mobile technology and one of the leading smartphone brands globally.''November is the month of happiness, and now you can get that in plenty with the moto g8 power lite going on sale on Daraz on 11th November, 9PM onwards. The local pricing for the product will be announced shortly on 9th November! For more information, talk to @ +8801810-034000.