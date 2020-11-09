Dealmakers see divided US government favouring mergers and acquisitions





Bankers and lawyers who advise companies on M&A said the outcome, if confirmed, was the best possible for providing the stable economic and regulatory environment that dealmaking needs.

They expect that Biden, the Democratic Party candidate, would be more predictable in governing than Republican President Donald Trump, and that a Republican-controlled US Senate would restrain Biden's most interventionist policies.

"This dynamic can be quite conducive to doing deals, because it provides stability," said Peter Orszag, who served in the White House under President Barack Obama and now heads the financial advisory arm of investment bank Lazard Ltd.

"The only caveat is that there is less chance of another big round of stimulus, which would help the macroeconomic outlook, than if Democrats had taken the Senate," Orszag added.

All major US TV networks projected Biden would win the presidency on Saturday, though Trump vowed to continue to challenge the outcome in the courts. Two runoff US Senate races in Georgia, which will decide which party will

control the upper chamber of Congress, will take place on Jan. 5, with Republicans favored to retain control based on this week's tally.

Republicans holding a slim majority in the Senate could block large swaths of Biden's legislative and spending agenda, as well as key appointments for his Cabinet and government agencies.

"Corporate leaders and markets like stability. Gridlock, in its own way, can be seen as a stabilizer, as we saw during the Obama administration," said Cary Kochman, co-head of global M&A at Citigroup Inc.

While M&A activity jumped in the third quarter as executives rushed to revisit deals put on hold at the height of the coronavirus outbreak, deal volume globally is down 12per cent year-to-date to $2.84 trillion, according to data provider Refinitiv. Deal volume involving US companies being acquired is down 32per cent year-to-date to $1.07 trillion.

Dealmakers said certainty over financial and regulatory policy will be crucial in the coming months to keep M&A going, as a new wave of coronavirus infections spreads across the United States and most of the world. -Reuters



























NEW YORK, Nov 8: Joe Biden's projected win of the US presidency and the Republican Party potentially retaining control of the US Senate could drive a pickup in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) that took a hit amid the COVID-19 pandemic, dealmakers said.Bankers and lawyers who advise companies on M&A said the outcome, if confirmed, was the best possible for providing the stable economic and regulatory environment that dealmaking needs.They expect that Biden, the Democratic Party candidate, would be more predictable in governing than Republican President Donald Trump, and that a Republican-controlled US Senate would restrain Biden's most interventionist policies."This dynamic can be quite conducive to doing deals, because it provides stability," said Peter Orszag, who served in the White House under President Barack Obama and now heads the financial advisory arm of investment bank Lazard Ltd."The only caveat is that there is less chance of another big round of stimulus, which would help the macroeconomic outlook, than if Democrats had taken the Senate," Orszag added.All major US TV networks projected Biden would win the presidency on Saturday, though Trump vowed to continue to challenge the outcome in the courts. Two runoff US Senate races in Georgia, which will decide which party willcontrol the upper chamber of Congress, will take place on Jan. 5, with Republicans favored to retain control based on this week's tally.Republicans holding a slim majority in the Senate could block large swaths of Biden's legislative and spending agenda, as well as key appointments for his Cabinet and government agencies."Corporate leaders and markets like stability. Gridlock, in its own way, can be seen as a stabilizer, as we saw during the Obama administration," said Cary Kochman, co-head of global M&A at Citigroup Inc.While M&A activity jumped in the third quarter as executives rushed to revisit deals put on hold at the height of the coronavirus outbreak, deal volume globally is down 12per cent year-to-date to $2.84 trillion, according to data provider Refinitiv. Deal volume involving US companies being acquired is down 32per cent year-to-date to $1.07 trillion.Dealmakers said certainty over financial and regulatory policy will be crucial in the coming months to keep M&A going, as a new wave of coronavirus infections spreads across the United States and most of the world. -Reuters