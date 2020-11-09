

Govt to set up agro-processing centre, testing lab in Purbachal: Razzaque

It will be set up on two acres of land which the Prime Minister has already approved, the minister said while speaking as chief guest at a webinar on 'Food Value Chain: in the time of Covid-19', said a press release on Sunday.

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) organized the webinar. DCCI President Shams Mahmud was in the chair.

BSS adds: Razzaque said Bangladesh is doing well in rice production and soon the country will be able to surplus its consumption. "We have many foods, but for nutritious food we have to ensure tech-based production and modernization of agriculture. Despite agriculture's contribution to GDP is not the same as it was in the 80s but still the sector is profitable and we get many industry raw materials from this vast sector," he added.

Regarding value addition, he said Bangladesh is doing well and commercialization of agriculture will facilitate the private sector to invest more to establish import-substitute industries here.

Bangladesh is now producing various non-traditional fruits like dragon fruit, cassava, and strawberry and very soon the country is going to produce Cashew nut, he added.

Shams Mahmud in his welcome address said Bangladesh is doing well in fish production, poultry and dairy industry but the small entrepreneurs of these sectors could not be engaged in the value chain as well as deprived of getting fair price.

To face the challenges of Covid time and for the development of the food value chain, he suggested bringing the country's 2.23 lakh hector unutilized land under cultivation.

He urged for establishing specialized technology-based modern supply chain infrastructure, ensuring Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) including training, providing fiscal incentives and adequate policy support to the farmers and strengthening BSTI.

Bangladesh Agricultural University Food Technology and Rural Industries Department Professor Dr M Burhan Uddin presented the keynote paper in the event.

