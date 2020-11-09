

Netflix urges NBR to simplify VAT regime

Bangladesh's VAT regime lacks a simplified mechanism for foreign taxpayers without a local presence to register, submit returns and pay VAT to the NBR, it said in a letter. The US-based streaming site Netflix recently handed over a letter to NBR chairman in this respect.

Under the current law, VAT will be collected twice on cross-border supplies of electronic services as local banks are also required to withhold VAT on remittances to non-resident service providers, it said.

Double taxation will also likely occur for supplies of electronic services provided to Bangladeshi consumers by non-residents under the existing VAT regime.

These are the practical challenges in Bangladesh's current VAT law which prevents service providers like Netflix from being fulfilling their VAT obligations. In the letter, the platform said that it was committed to complying with applicable tax requirements in Bangladesh.

A 15-per cent VAT is applicable on cross-border business-to-consumer electronic services provided by online streaming sites such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, Hoichoi and HBO Now, according to the NBR. The VAT is applicable on fees that subscribers pay to the online entertainment sites.

Netflix or its subsidiaries do not have any legal and physical presence in Bangladesh. In the letter, the platform said that online registration should not require physical filing of documents and information requested can be limited to necessary details such as business name, registered address, contact details and web site. The NBR should allow online submission of simplified VAT returns.

But Bangladesh's exiting law on filing VAT returns requires furnishing of details of supplies and procurements at standard, reduced and specific rates, transactions with registered and unregistered persons and details of input tax credit, withholding VAT and multiple annexures which are specific to a local registered supplier.

Most of these details are not applicable to a non-resident electronic service provider, it said. The entity also requested the NBR to allow foreign companies to pay VAT to the NBR through foreign bank accounts without the need to maintain a local bank account or pay through a local agent.

VAT payment can now be made only through a local bank account. It is not practical for foreign companies to open local bank accounts in every country that needs to remit VAT, it said, adding that opening local bank account was also not possible without a local entity.

So it needs simplification of rule and submission of returns, the letter said.



















