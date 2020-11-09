

Experts for re-fixing solar power generation target

They made the recommendation while discussing the "Draft National Solar Energy Road Map: 2021-41" at the workshop, organized by Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda) at office on Sunday.

They also said the plan should be 20,000 MW power generation instead of 30,000 MW from solar energy by 2030.

"Target of 40,000 MW power generation is an ambitious plan. Any plan has to be realistic considering current and future perspective", said eminent energy expert Dr M Tamim.

The workshop was also addressed by Power Cell Director General Mohammad Hossain, former member of Sreda Siddique Zobair, and President of Bangladesh Solar and Renewable Energy Association Dipal Barua.

UNDP-funded Sreda's project consultant Sharier Ahmed Chowdhury made a presentation on the Draft National Solar Energy Road Map: 2021-41 while Sreda Chairman and Additional Secretary of Power Division Mohammad Alauddin presided over the function.

Making a detail presentation on the roadmap, Shahrier Ahmed Chowdhury said there is huge potentials of generating solar energy by setting up plants on reclaimed lands, especially in the country's char areas.

He said some 40,000 MW of electricity in Bangladesh could be easily generated from solar energy by 2041, if an action plan is taken as high development case scenario while 25,000 MW is possible in mid development and 6,000 MW in base case scenario.

He also said the prices of solar panels and other equipment continue to decline with coming up of new advanced technologies.

He informed that globally average cost of solar power decreased by 80 percent in last 10 years and now the cost of solar power generation is cheaper than liquid fuel-fired power generation.

Mohammad Hossain said the road map should have solutions to address the future changes in implementing the plan.

Deputy Secretary of General Economic Division of the Planning Ministry Tayebur Rahman said the government is very serious to move forward with Delta Plan 2100.

"A DDP has been ready for its implementation", he added saying that reclaiming lands in char areas was included in the plan. Mohammad Alauddin said the Nation Solar Energy Road Map will be linked up with Delta Plan 2100 and other national policies while finalizing it. -UNB

































