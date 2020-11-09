Govt should review stimulus package to fix shortcomings





They made the points at a webinar in the city titled 'Covid-19 and Business Confidence: Towards Economic Recovery' organised by the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling and The Asia Foundation.

Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director of Policy Research Institute, Bangladesh (PRIB) said, the government must give more attention to the SME sector where recovery is slow adding the stimulus packages in not working properly in the SME sector and it should be assessed properly.

Large companies and few SMEs have access to financing for their strong connections with banks, but many SMEs do not have the right access, he said.

Moreover, 9 per cent interest has become an obstacle to loan disbursement to SMEs as banks consider it is high risky, Ahsan said, adding there should be a review of the stimulus packages to ensure effective results.

Managing Director of AK Khan Telecom Limited Abul Kasem Khan said SME sector was still struggling to survive amid the coronavirus outbreak. 'The sector is not getting effective benefits from stimulus packages and it needs review, he said.

'Furthermore, business cost should be reduced and loan disbursement made easier as businesses face hassles from additional cost in many aspects,' he added.

Chittagong Stock Exchange chairman Asif Ibrahim said frustration runs high about the stimulus packages in SME sector. It should be more focus on SME recovery, he said.

The overall economy appeared to be better in the July-September period compared with the April-June period as businesses started recovering from Covid-19 fallout, Asif said adding that unnecessary business cost should come down.

SANEM, in collaboration with The Asia Foundation, has conducted a survey on 500 business firms to get a better understanding of the whole business confidence scenario.

SANEM executive director and Dhaka University professor of economics Selim Raihan presented the findings of the survey in the webinar and said SME sector was struggling to secure easy access to finance from the stimulus packages.

He said it showed 72 per cent of the firms are yet to receive any stimulus package fund. Major impediments include lack of loan package for the industry, lengthy procedure, difficulty in bank-related services, and difficulty in information, he said adding no major improvement in cost reduction also poised a big problem.

Salim Raihan however said there is some visible improvements in overall business situation in July-September period compared with April-June 2020, though recovery remained slow.

He said faster recovery was taking place in RMG, textile, pharmaceutical, food processing, retail, restaurant, financing sector and ICT, but slow recovery impacting leather, engineering, wholesale, transport and real estate sectors.















































