Monday, 9 November, 2020, 10:59 PM
Home Editorial

Our expectations from Mr Joe Biden

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

American people have finally put an end to the tumultuous four years of the chaotic Trumpian era by electing Mr Joe Biden as the 46th US president. Expectations not only in USA, but across from rest of the world have shot up. We too, expect the 46TH US president-elect, to play a momentous role taking US-Bangla relations to the next stage.

As many challenges Mr Biden has inherited from the previous Trump government at home, the challenges abroad are equally higher. His new government, expected to officially operate from January next year, already has enough in its plate to restore the global American image. At the same time, we hope of Mr Biden to take prompt actions to resolve some of the burning manmade humanitarian issues dividing the world today. In particular, we expect the new president's direct involvement in resolving the continuing Rohingya crisis.

Bangladeshi Diaspora in the USA consisting of American-Bangladeshis and illegal immigrants is edging fast to the quarter million mark - making valuable contributions to that country. It is also time to look into their fair and humanitarian demands.   

Most importantly, United States of America is an important partner in our development success story. Bangladesh exported $5.5 billion worth of products, primarily apparel and textiles, to the United States in 2018, making USA the single largest market for Bangladeshi goods in the world.?Additionally, The United States is also currently the largest source of foreign direct investment in Bangladesh.?With $3.4 billion in investments as of 2018, it accounts for 20 percent of total FDI stock in Bangladesh.?We find no reason why the FDI must not jump up.





However, the significance and growing economic ties of both countries are easily understandable. Given the unexplored and hidden economic potentials in today's Bangladesh, we hope the Biden administration to give a boost to our economic ties, taking it to the next level. As far as defence cooperation is concerned, USA is one of Bangladesh's principal strategic allies and given the fast changing geopolitical equations, in and around the Indian sub-continent, we feel the time has come to reinforce it by regular engagements, cooperation and increased joint military exercises.  The United States has also been a vital supporter of Bangladeshi peacekeeping engagements, we expect the support to be renewed and continued. In the end, the two countries' joint efforts to battle the global pandemic Covid-19 must also add synergy.

All together, with the New Year coupled with a new US administration just around the corner, it won't be too much of asking to begin a new chapter in our bilateral ties.



