Congratulations Biden and Harris





Joe Biden elected as a President of United States of America, made history as an oldest septuagenarian and also bagged the highest number of US voters. His running mate Kamala Harris also made history as the first women as well as the first woman of colour and Asian American Vice President of US history.



Joe Biden delivered a celebratory message but one of healing and unity in his first remarks following a bitter and divisive battle for the presidency. His remarks came as Donald Trump continues to contest the results of the cliffhanger election, arguing without evidence that hundreds of thousands of votes are in question. His address, in addition to setting the tone for a Biden transition and presidency, was a symbol that the Democrat was working to move the nation past the contentious election.











Biden said empathetically, "For those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment. But now let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again. This is a leadership role and speech. Biden and Harris emphasized an exhausted nation to combat the rising coronavirus pandemic, to unite the nation and to make real the decency they promised. They need to do something in a better way than the Trump what has done in the past.



Zillur Rahaman

