

Defining the elderly not by age



It is very pertinent to raise questions; how does people ofa a society reach a conclusion that the elderly are of no use? Should we define the elderly only by age? Truly, the aged people undergo many health related difficulties but it seems unsound to treat them useless in the society.



There is a long debate upon the issue that who belong to elderly? Though many countries have defined the old age category from the sixty and above, some other countries count the stage from seventy and above or more than that. However, as per the report 2015 the global population aged 60 years were 900 million that is likely to be double in 2050.



A recent survey shows that Bangladesh has an elderly population of about 13.5 million and by 2050 it is projected to be 43 million indicating that about 20 per cent of our total population will be elderly. The report demonstrates that almost 62 per cent of the entire population are still young but how long they will remain young? As the country is aging and so are its people. It is a matter of regret that in the existing social settings the elder abuse is common to notice. This unexpected culture grows not only in Bangladesh but also across the globe.



The global report predicts that around 1 in 6 elderly people experience some form of abuse in community settings. In the country such sorts of abuse are more severe by their family members that make them physically and mentally vulnerable.



Again, this abuse makes them hold negative attitudes about their old age resulting in dire impacts on physical and mental health. As of a recent study, the elderly with negative views about their aging live on average 7.5 years less than people with positive attitudes, plunging them into risk of depression and social isolation. Not only that, they are facing different discriminatory treatment until they die.



Due to engrossing in material pursuits, the generation is coming out of the family ties and consequently, the joint families are replacing to nuclear ones. In these cases, the parents are left behind in their village homes and in many case they are found to struggle for their survival as children hardly support them living in rural areas, which may reduce their life expectancy.



The National Policy for the Elderly, 2013, the Parents Maintenance Act, 2013 has been introduced to ensure safe, dignified and poverty-free lives of the elderly. But how much these laws guarantee with all facilities unless we change our mentality?

Again, it is an important question that does retirement age guarantee that the retired person has nothing to do for the family and the society. In fact, the elderly do a huge contributions for their families that many hardly utter because all family and social issues cannot be judged by monetary basis. If it were, then where is the basis of love and affection? The elderly have a lot of contributions to tie the family within the frame and the society is ultimately benefitting from their selfless service.



Despite their abundant contributions they are being neglected in most of the cases, as if they were burden of the family as well as the society. It is a common question: don't we have any scopes to use their life-long experience in our life to pave our journey smoother? Cannot we consider them beyond the age boundary as in regard to contribution, age cannot be a dimension? But what we usually see that they are deprived of their fundamental rights in many cases and their contributions mostly go unreported as the society does not want to focus the issue.



On top of that, in these days their sufferings have been doubled due to the unprecedented corona crisis as they are the most vulnerable group, with the highest fatality rate among all age groups. A report says that the majority of the victims died of covid-19 are the people aging 60 and above due to their weak immune response. Again, dailies have exposed many incidents that how the elderly were treated in their houses. Even the family members being severely cruel took away their aged parents on the street least the family should be caught with Covid-19.



However, as in near future Bangladesh is going to have a vast number of aged people, it is very imperative to rethink about the aged persons, despite many initiatives have been taken by the government. It is necessary to ensure the potentials of the elderly and they should not be confined by age. Laws are not enough to restore their rights and prestige in family and society, rather needs to enlighten people with moral and religious education to resolve the problem.



It is a must to make people understand that the elderly are not useless, rather they go on with contributing a lot for the nation. More importantly, the elderly are the founder the base of our life and until we recognize our base, it is tough to reach our desired goal.

Alaul Alam teaches at

