

Impacts of Biden’s victory in Muslim countries



Previously we have seen that this Democrat leader snags support from Muslim Americans. Now the power is in his hand. Will this victory create any impact in some major Muslim nations?



Because of Biden's victory, Turkey is threatened to lose more than other countries. Relations between the US President Trump and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were often shilly-shallying. In recent years, Trump played a crucial role against Turkey over its purchase of a Russian air defense system; at the same time, Trump didn't stop Turkey's intervention in both Syria and Libya.



Biden may usher in stricter relations with Turkey. Lately last year, he dubbed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an "autocrat." In the recent event of the Eastern Mediterranean issue over drilling rights, Joe Biden urged Trump to pressure Turkey "to refrain from any further provocative actions." He also slammed Turkey's involvement in the battle of the Nagorno-Karabakh territory. Intrinsically, he is expected to beef up the U.S. standpoint against Erdogan's military intervention in Syria and Libya. Thus Biden's victory may mean an end to Turkey's inclination to further expand its influence in the Eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh territory. Also, turkey's involvement in Syria and Libya could hinder.



Biden's victory would be a gust of wind to Saudi Arabia. Trump's support emboldened Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman. Before Trump came into power, The United States entered into Iran nuclear deal in 2015 under former President Barack Obama, under whom Biden performed as vice president. Saudi Arabia inferred it as the main threat to its unofficial position as the Muslim world leader. But after Trump came to power, he walked out of the deal with Iran and put harsh sanctions on them, which helped Saudi take a hard-hitting position on Iran.



But Biden vowed to reengage with Iran and restore the nuclear deal; Biden also considers the Saudi prince a persona non grata. Saudi will be more isolated as the Muslim countries already condemn them for supporting Arab Emirate's decision to sign a peace deal with Israel.

In Iran, it's been said that if Biden comes to power, it will turn over a new leaf as Biden declared that he intends to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal under certain conditions, which he assesses as an entrance for broader negotiation over ballistic missiles. The majority of the Iranian people now hope that Biden's victory would help to terminate the economic crisis, rescue oil exports, and establish an economic reverberation that would create hundreds of thousands of jobs and steer to a significant boost in living criteria. But it would also lead to unpredictability. Israeli Prime Minister said that if Biden returns to the Iran nuclear deal, there could be an Iran-Israel war.



Biden's win would come as a ray of sunshine to Palestine. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas lost all hopes in the Trump administration once he comprehended that all the initial talks with Trump were only a cloak to authorize an utterly biased plan. Trump instead tossed his stature behind Israeli goals - relocated the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, withholding Palestinian's right to east Jerusalem as their future capital, cut funding to the UN's work agencies for Palestinian refugees, favoured Israeli plans to annex more than 30% of the occupied West Bank. These steps were widely discerned as a way of putting pressure on Palestinian leaders to involve in peace talks with Israel.



Biden is unlikely to retract on all the Trump administration's decisions. As Biden said, he will not nullify the decision to shift the US Embassy. But, he pledged to renovate diplomatic ties with the Palestinian Authority (PA) and propel both sides towards a "two-state" solution. Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate, said, "We are committed to a two-state solution, and we will oppose any unilateral steps that undermine that goal. We will also oppose annexation and settlement expansion."

After being elected as President, Donald Trump imposed a controversial travel ban- an executive order banning travel from mostly Muslim countries--labeled by many as a "Muslim ban" in 2017. It was his first action as president to postpone entry to the US from seven Muslim majority countries, including Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Sudan for 90 days.



Joe Biden vowed to repeal the so-called Muslim travel ban. As he is elected, it is a matter of time whether he eradicates it or not.



Now the new President has lot to do. He has to focus on reversing many of Trump's controversial domestic policies, which contrasts with Muslim nations' rights. As he is more matured in foreign policy matters than Trump, he is expected to take more polished steps. It could be the tipping point that would make him a successful American President.

The writer is a student,

Department of International

Relations, University of Dhaka



















