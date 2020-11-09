

Hilsa netting going on in rivers after ban ends

PIROJPUR: Hilsa netting is going on in the district in full swing.

Fishermen are catching hilsa from rivers Kocha, Sandha, Kaliganga and Bolesswar.

Fisheries office sources said, drive by mobile courts and regular patrolling by law-enforcing agencies made the ban successful.

Fishermen alleged some fake fishers took incentives meant for the regular fishers during the ban.

They also said the government provided incentive was inadequate.

District Fisheries Officer (DFO) Md Abdul Bari said, "Some fishermen catch fish with illegal nets, and brining them under law is a big challenge for us. We update genuine fishers' list regularly. Yet there may be some fault. We will be careful in this connection."

RAJSHAHI: After the end of the 22 day's official ban, local fishermen have started netting hilsas from the Padma River.

In the midnight of Thursday, they went to the river with trawlers and nets but returned almost empty handed on Friday morning.

Fishermen said, earlier, after the ban, they would catch huge hilsas, but for the first time this year, they experienced such dismal catching. Besides, their netted hilsas are mostly jatkas (immature hilsas).

To protect mother hilsas and ensure their safe breeding, the 22 day's ban from October 14 to November 4 was imposed. At that time, all fishing activities, including transporting and marketing were suspended. The government has been maintaining such ban for the last few years.

During the ban time, each fisher was given 20 kg of rice as food assistance. Yet no member of Nabaganga Matsyajibi Samabay Samity got this assistance.

General Secretary of the samity Aynal Haque said, "After the ban ended, we went to the river, but we found hardly any hilsa. Our netted hilsas were mostly jatkas, which we sold in the market at cheaper prices."

He also said, during the ban, Indian fishers have caught away hilsas.

A visit on Friday morning found consumers thronging markets in Rajshahi City to buy hilsas, but they were frustrated due to poor arrival of hilsa.









A buyer Julfiqar Hossen at Shaheb Bazaar fish market said, "I came to the market for buying hilsas. But there are fewer hilsas."

Seller Saidul Islam said, though the ban ended, one third of the hilsas is not available in the market. Fishers informed of poor availability of hilsas in the Padma.

He also said, in this situation, the demand for hilsa will be met by hilsas netted from sea. The arrival of sea hilsas will begin in one or two days.

