Man held for murdering brother-in-law at Patharghata





Arrested Md Jafar Munshi, 45, is a resident of Ruhita Village in the upazila.

Barguna CID Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Selim Sarder said Jafar was on run after being accused in Nurul Islam murder case. Later, a team of CID arrested him from Ruhita Village in the afternoon.

Earlier, Nurul Islam, 55, of the area, was beaten to death by his brother Md Kalam and Jafar over family dispute at night on April 29.

The deceased's wife Tajenur Begum lodged a murder case accusing seven persons with Patharghata Police Station in this connection.

Following this, police arrested the main accused Md Kalam on the same day, but Jafar went into hiding.















