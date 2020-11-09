Video
Monday, 9 November, 2020, 10:58 PM
Home Countryside

4 killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondents

Four persons were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Netrakona, Patuakhali and Rajshahi, in two days.  
NETRAKONA: Two persons were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased were identified as Manju Mia, son of late Anju Mia, a resident of Bamondahar Village in the upazila, and Sirajul Islam, son of Rafiqul Islam, of Kalikha Village in Fulpur Upazila of Mymensingh.
Police and local sources said a truck smashed an auto-rickshaw carrying three passengers from behind in Khicha area on the Netrakona-Mymensingh Highway at around 6:30 am, leaving Sirajul dead on the spot and three others including the auto-rickshaw driver injured.
The injured were taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the auto-rickshaw driver Manju dead.
Shyamganj Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Nayan Das said police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.
After the accident, locals blocked the highway.
On information, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control, the official added.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A private university student, who was injured in a road accident in Bauphal Upazila of the district, dies at a hospital in Dhaka on Saturday night.
Deceased Tanjil Ahmed, 22, was a first year student of European University in Dhaka. He was the only son of Mofazzal Hossain, a resident of Collegepara area under Bauphal Municipality.
Family sources said Tanjil along with his two friends Md Sanim, 23, and Md Quayyum, 22, was returning home riding by a motorcycle after attending a picnic in Karpurkathi area on Friday night.
The bike hit hard a speed-breaker in T&T area on the Kalaiya-Bauphal Road, leaving the trio critically injured. The speed-breaker on the road was made for lifting sand illegally.
They were instantly whisked off to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex and later, shifted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
As the health condition of Tanjil deteriorated, he was shifted to the Neurosciences Hospital in Dhaka where he succumbed to his injuries at around 10pm on Saturday.
Abdul Latif Khan, panel mayor and councillor of Ward No. 3 in the municipality, confirmed the incident.
RAJSHAHI: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Godagari Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
Deceased Shakib, 18, was the son of Ashraful of Sultanganj Melapara area in the upazila.
Local sources said Shakib and Arman were going to Godagari Sadar from Sultanganj Melapara riding motorcycle at noon. On the way, a Chapainawabganj-bound bus hit the motorcycle near Godagari Government College about 12:15pm, leaving Shakib dead on the spot and Arman injured.
The injured was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.




Confirming the incident, Godagari Model Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Nritya Pada Das said they seized the bus but its driver and helper fled the scene.


