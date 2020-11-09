College principal dies of corona in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Nov 8: A college principal of Ullahpara Upazila in the district died of coronavirus at a hospital in Dhaka on Sunday morning.

Deceased Professor SM Wahiduzzaman, 57, was the principal of Ullahpara Government Akbar Ali College.

He tested positive for coronavirus on October 14.

After that, he was admitted to Azgar Ali Hospital in Dhaka where he died about 9:30am.

Assistant Professor of the college Shamim Hasan said the deceased will be buried at his family graveyard in Sharankhola Upazila of Bagerhat following the government health guidelines.





