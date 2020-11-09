People suffer for unabated price hike of essentials in Barishal





Despite this critical condition, no measure has been taken yet.

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is failing to relieve consumers of their plight.

Besides the price hike of rice, onion, ginger, potato, edible oil and pulse, all vegetable prices have soared due to rainfall twice.

Supply to the dealers has been reduced due to stock crisis at TCB's godown in Barishal. A supply crisis is being apprehended here soon.

So far, there has been no noticeable breakthrough under the government initiative in the southern region. Two months back, onion was selling at Tk 30 per kg. Later, the price went up selling at Tk 85 to 90.

One month back, TCB was selling per kg onion to each consumer. But it did not cast any impact on the market.

Official sources said, for the last one week, the stock of TCB has been diminishing.

Instead of 800 kg to 1 metric ton (MT), each dealer is getting supply of 350 kg now.

Imported Chinese ginger is selling at Tk 230 per kg while Indian variety at Tk 100. Potato is selling at Tk 45 to 48 against the last week's Tk 50 per kg. Yet potato disappears from the market frequently.

Per litre soya bean oil has jumped to Tk 110 from Tk 90.

The reason behind the price hike is unknown to local wholesalers and retailers. According to them, the importers might have hiked the price.

Prices of lentil and grass pea have also gone up. Lentil is selling at Tk 130 per kg. In the last two months, the price increased by Tk 15 to 20 per kg. It was followed by the grass pea.

Country's 70 per cent grass pea is produced in the southern region. But huge damage occurred in its production due to untimely rain. In the coming winter season, agriculture officials are apprehending a serious crisis of grass pea production.

Also, due to untimely downpour in last August and October, vegetable fields in the southern region suffered a total destruction. As a result, no vegetable is available at less than Tk 60 in the market. Additionally, the potato price hike has contributed price hike to other vegetables' prices.

In this Robi season, the vegetable production target in six districts of the southern region was about 11 MT from 52,000 hectares of land. But due to heavy rainfall on October 20 to 22, the vegetables have been destroyed almost totally. So, the supply crisis has been created.

Over the last few months, all varieties of rice registered price hike ranging from Tk 10 to 12 per kg in the southern markets. Still now the price is on the rise.

The lowest rate of rice is ranging between Tk 38 to 42 per kg. The mediocre quality miniket is selling at Tk 55 to 56.

Despite the forthcoming Aman season, local people are not hoping that the rice price hike will come down.

In the outgoing seasons of Boro and Aush, the upward trend of rice maintained no fall.

According to Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), in the last season, about two crore MT of Boro rice was produced in the country.

In six districts of the southern region, the total rice production of Aush and Boro was about 9 lakh MT. In this Aman season, more 18 lakh MT is expected. Besides, in the last Aman season, about 30 MT of wheat was produced.















BARISHAL, Nov 8: Southern region people are suffering from unabated price hike of essentials due to economic slowdown amid corona pandemic and natural disasters.Despite this critical condition, no measure has been taken yet.The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is failing to relieve consumers of their plight.Besides the price hike of rice, onion, ginger, potato, edible oil and pulse, all vegetable prices have soared due to rainfall twice.Supply to the dealers has been reduced due to stock crisis at TCB's godown in Barishal. A supply crisis is being apprehended here soon.So far, there has been no noticeable breakthrough under the government initiative in the southern region. Two months back, onion was selling at Tk 30 per kg. Later, the price went up selling at Tk 85 to 90.One month back, TCB was selling per kg onion to each consumer. But it did not cast any impact on the market.Official sources said, for the last one week, the stock of TCB has been diminishing.Instead of 800 kg to 1 metric ton (MT), each dealer is getting supply of 350 kg now.Imported Chinese ginger is selling at Tk 230 per kg while Indian variety at Tk 100. Potato is selling at Tk 45 to 48 against the last week's Tk 50 per kg. Yet potato disappears from the market frequently.Per litre soya bean oil has jumped to Tk 110 from Tk 90.The reason behind the price hike is unknown to local wholesalers and retailers. According to them, the importers might have hiked the price.Prices of lentil and grass pea have also gone up. Lentil is selling at Tk 130 per kg. In the last two months, the price increased by Tk 15 to 20 per kg. It was followed by the grass pea.Country's 70 per cent grass pea is produced in the southern region. But huge damage occurred in its production due to untimely rain. In the coming winter season, agriculture officials are apprehending a serious crisis of grass pea production.Also, due to untimely downpour in last August and October, vegetable fields in the southern region suffered a total destruction. As a result, no vegetable is available at less than Tk 60 in the market. Additionally, the potato price hike has contributed price hike to other vegetables' prices.In this Robi season, the vegetable production target in six districts of the southern region was about 11 MT from 52,000 hectares of land. But due to heavy rainfall on October 20 to 22, the vegetables have been destroyed almost totally. So, the supply crisis has been created.Over the last few months, all varieties of rice registered price hike ranging from Tk 10 to 12 per kg in the southern markets. Still now the price is on the rise.The lowest rate of rice is ranging between Tk 38 to 42 per kg. The mediocre quality miniket is selling at Tk 55 to 56.Despite the forthcoming Aman season, local people are not hoping that the rice price hike will come down.In the outgoing seasons of Boro and Aush, the upward trend of rice maintained no fall.According to Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), in the last season, about two crore MT of Boro rice was produced in the country.In six districts of the southern region, the total rice production of Aush and Boro was about 9 lakh MT. In this Aman season, more 18 lakh MT is expected. Besides, in the last Aman season, about 30 MT of wheat was produced.