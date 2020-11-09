7 held in two dists





JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained three fraud gang members including a woman from Professor Para area of the district town on charge of blackmailing teenage girls.

Three victim girls were also rescued during a drive on Saturday night.

The arrested are: Minu Akhter, 20, wife of Mehedi Hasan of Joypurhat Municipality area, and Sumon Ahmed, 29, and his wife Mousumi Akhter, 20, of Gulshan Mor area.

Joypurhat RAB Camp Commander Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) MM Mohaimenur Rashid said that the gang has been blackmailing the teenage girls for long in guise of a dance group.

On information, a team of the elite force raided the said area at night and detained the trio along with six mobile phone sets, the ASP added.

BOGURA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police have arrested four suspected members of banned militant outfit 'Neo JMB' from Shibganj Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The arrested are: Md Tanvir, 25, of Muksudpur Upazila in Gopalganj, Jakaria Jamil, 31, of Tangail, Atiqur Rahman, 28, a student of Pharmacy Department at North South University in Dhaka, and Md Abu Sayed, 32, of Mymensingh.

Rajshahi Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Md Abdul Matin, in a press conference at police super's office, said a team of DB police arrested them from a field in Chandihara area about 1:30am.

The law enforcers also seized one pistol, one magazine, two rounds of bullet, one one-shooter gun, two cartridges, three Burmese knives, one kg gunpowder and some Jihadi books from their possessions.

Earlier this year, police raided Tanvir's house at Ashulia of Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, and arrested his wife.

Since then, police have been looking for Tanvir and Jakaria.

However, filing of separate cases with Shibganj Police Station is underway.

Ten days' remand will be sought after producing them before the court, the DIG added.















