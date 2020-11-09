Video
Monday, 9 November, 2020
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted at Dhamoirhat

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Nov 8: Two persons were electrocuted in separate incidents in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Alamin Hossen, 24, son of Solim Uddin of Gokul Village under Aranagar Union was working in his house in the evening, and came in contact with  a live electric wire that left him electrocuted.
On the other hand, Swapon Hossen, 12, son of Md Milon Hossen of Aranagar Basindapara Village in the same union was installing an electric bulb in their house and was electrocuted. Dhamoirhat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Abdul Momin said two unnatural death cases were filed in these connections.


