Monday, 9 November, 2020, 10:57 PM
Four unnatural deaths in three districts

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

Four persons died and three others injured in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Madaripur, Lalmonirhat and Natore, in two days.
MADARIPUR: A housewife died as her scarf got entangled with a wheel of a three-wheeler in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
Deceased Salma Begum, 22, was the wife of Salam Howlader, a resident of Zajira Upazila in Shariatpur.
Family sources said she fell from the vehicle (locally known as Easy-Bike) after her scarf got tangled with its wheel in Mollakandi area in the afternoon when she was going to a local market to buy birthday present for her nephew, leaving her critically injured. She was rushed to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Shashangka Chandra Ghosh said she had died before she was taken to the hospital.
LALMONIRHAT: Two persons died and three others fell sick after drinking toxic liquor in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Habibur Rahman, 35, and Ranjit Kumar, 45, residents of Bandarkura Village in the upazila.
Chalbola Union Parishad Chairman Mizanur Rahman Mizu said five persons fell sick after drinking toxic liquor. They were rushed to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex.
Later, two died on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital in the afternoon.
Officer-in-Charge of Kaliganj Police Station Arzu Md Sazzad confirmed the incident.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A farmer died while saying Juma Prayer in a mosque at Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Noor Islam, 52, was the son of late Mozahar Uddin of Shekhpara Village under Dayarampur Union in the upazila.
A devotee, Anwar Hossen said Noor Islam was saying the prayer along with his younger son Rana, 10, at Shekhpara Pukurpar Jame Mosque. Suddenly, he collapsed on the mosque floor and died there.
After Maghrib Prayer on the same day, he was buried at a local graveyard.


