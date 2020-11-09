

Illegal structures threaten flood control dyke at Char Fasson

Eight influential people of Char Kalmi Union have opened market in the area under package no. 11 of the project at Bakshi Launch Ghat.

The Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), Division-2 is implementing the project, and has lodged complaint in this connection with local Shashibhusan Police Station (PS) accusing the grabbers.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Rafiqul Islam confirmed the filing of the case on Saturday and said, they have already visited the spot.

BWDB sources said the project area ranges from the Tentulia River erosion point via Bakshi Launch Ghat to Baburhat Launch Ghat. The grabbers have raised at least 28 shops in the project area, and are selling the possession of each shop at Tk 1 to 1.5 lakh to local fishermen.

According to official sources, taking stockpiled CC blocks from the under-construction embankment area, boundary has been made around the market.

Sub-Assistant Engineer of BWDB's Division-2 Md Shah Alam Bhuiyan lodged the complaint with the PS.

It was stated in the complaint that these installations have been raised by Ismail Member, Tuhin Hawlader, Mizanur Rahman, Alamgir Mridha, Abul Bashar, Akbar Hossen, Md Habib and Md Farhad of Bakshi Launch Ghat area.

The grabbers have been asked to remove the installations to sustain the embankment and check river erosion.

Sub-Divisional Engineer of BWDB's Division-2 Mizanur Rahman said if the grabbers don't remove the establishments themselves, they will demolish those.

A grabber, Mizan Munshi, said, "These are our recorded lands. The BWDB has raised the embankment over our lands. So, we have raised rooms on our lands and opened market."









OC Md Rafiqul Islam said they will conduct drive and remove the illegal installations soon.





CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Nov 8: For illegal construction of shops, a flood control embankment project worth Tk 200 crore in Char Fasson Upazila of the district is under threat.Eight influential people of Char Kalmi Union have opened market in the area under package no. 11 of the project at Bakshi Launch Ghat.The Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), Division-2 is implementing the project, and has lodged complaint in this connection with local Shashibhusan Police Station (PS) accusing the grabbers.Officer-in-Charge of the PS Rafiqul Islam confirmed the filing of the case on Saturday and said, they have already visited the spot.BWDB sources said the project area ranges from the Tentulia River erosion point via Bakshi Launch Ghat to Baburhat Launch Ghat. The grabbers have raised at least 28 shops in the project area, and are selling the possession of each shop at Tk 1 to 1.5 lakh to local fishermen.According to official sources, taking stockpiled CC blocks from the under-construction embankment area, boundary has been made around the market.Sub-Assistant Engineer of BWDB's Division-2 Md Shah Alam Bhuiyan lodged the complaint with the PS.It was stated in the complaint that these installations have been raised by Ismail Member, Tuhin Hawlader, Mizanur Rahman, Alamgir Mridha, Abul Bashar, Akbar Hossen, Md Habib and Md Farhad of Bakshi Launch Ghat area.The grabbers have been asked to remove the installations to sustain the embankment and check river erosion.Sub-Divisional Engineer of BWDB's Division-2 Mizanur Rahman said if the grabbers don't remove the establishments themselves, they will demolish those.A grabber, Mizan Munshi, said, "These are our recorded lands. The BWDB has raised the embankment over our lands. So, we have raised rooms on our lands and opened market."OC Md Rafiqul Islam said they will conduct drive and remove the illegal installations soon.