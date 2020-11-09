Train crushes two women in two districts





SIRAJGANJ: A woman was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Manzila Begum, 37, was the wife of Aminul Talukder of Kalia Purba Para Village under Haripur Union in the upazila.

Government Railway Police (GRP) Sub-Inspector (SI) Aminul Islam said the woman was crushed under a Dhaka-bound Sirajganj Express train in Sarkerpara Rail Gate area about 6:30am.

Being informed, GRP recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Manzila might have committed suicide after jumping under the train over family feud, the SI added.

GAZIPUR: An unknown woman was killed and four others were injured in a collision between a bus and a train on the Joydebpur-Rajshahi Railway in Sonakhali area of Kaliakoir Upazila in the district early Saturday.

Kaliakoir Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Rajib Chakraborty said following the collision, the woman was killed on the spot and four injured.

The injured were admitted to Upazila Health Complex.

Joydebpur Junction Station Master Md Shahjahan and Kaliakoir Fire Station Officer Md Kabirul Alam confirmed the incident.















