Monday, 9 November, 2020, 10:57 PM
Two murdered in two dists

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Mymensingh, in two days.
NOAKHALI: A local leader of Awami League (AL), who received injuries during a clash between two factional groups in Sadar Upazila of the district, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon.
Deceased Abdul Haque Majhi Prokash alias Haque Shab, 48, succumbed to his injuries at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Dhaka Healthcare Hospital.
Abdul Haque was a resident of ward No. 8 under Aujbalia Union in the upazila.
He was the vice president of the ward unit AL, said local Union Parishad (UP) Member Abdul Mannan.
Another injured named Abdur Rahman is now undergoing treatment at the hospital, the UP member added.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sudharam Police Station (PS) Md Nabir Hossain said legal action is being taken.
Supporters of Abdul Mannan, also joint secretary of Aujbalia Union Unit AL, and Babul Prakash, AL leader of neighbouring Kaladarap Union, locked into a clash on Thursday night over establishing supremacy in the area.
At least 22 people were injured and five to six shops were vandalised during the clash.
Of the injured, 11 were admitted to Noakhali General Hospital. Later, Abdul Haque and Abdur Rahman, supporters of Abdul Mannan, were sent to Dhaka for better treatment.
MYMENSINGH: A woman was killed by her mentally retarded son in Maishadia Village under Muktagachha Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Monowara Begum, 45, was the wife of Sirajul Islam of the area.
Quoting the deceased's family members and locals, Muktagachha PS OC Biplob Kumar Biswas said Mustafa, 32, killed her mother by throwing stones on her head about 5am.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police arrested Mustafa.
A case has been filed in this connection, the OC added.


