Monday, 9 November, 2020, 10:57 PM
Muslims wary of backlash

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

VIENNA, Nov 8: When Osama Abu El Hosna found himself under a hail of bullets during the shooting rampage in Vienna, he heroically risked his life to save a policeman at the scene.
But while Hosna has been lauded for his courage, other Muslims say they are now scared to walk the streets of the city they call home as they fear a backlash against their community.
Monday's attack was carried out by an Islamic State supporter who had been convicted and imprisoned for trying to join the IS group in Syria.
Hosna's own story is testament to the Islamophobia present in many parts of Austrian society -- and which has been fanned by right-wing politicians.    -AFP



Muslims wary of backlash
