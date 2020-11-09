Migrants celebrate Biden win

TIJUANA, Nov 8: Joe Biden's presidential election win and voiced hope that Donald Trump's defeat would bring greater respect for human rights.

"We're celebrating the victory of Biden and the departure of Donald Trump," said pastor Gustavo Banda, who heads a migrant shelter in Tijuana across the frontier from San Diego in California.

"We're hoping that this new presidency will truly respect human rights," he told AFP.

With Biden in the White House, Banda expressed optimism that "families (who enter the United States illegally) will no longer be separated and children will no longer be caged" in US immigration facilities.

"And that the migrants in our city achieve their hopes of a better life when they arrive in the United States," he added. -AFP





