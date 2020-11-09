Coronavirus: Latest global developments





More than 49 million cases

The virus has claimed at least 1,243,513 lives worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally on Saturday at 1100 GMT based on official sources.

At least 49,316,544 cases have been registered across the globe.

The United States remains the most affected country, with 236,099 deaths. The countries with the next-highest death tolls are Brazil with 162,015, India with 125,562, and Mexico with 94,323.

US new record

More than 127,000 new infections are reported in the US, the third straight day of record cases.

Trump chief of staff

Defeated US President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, 61, has tested positive for Covid-19, US media reports.









Iran new record

The Middle East's worst hit country announces a new record of more than 9,000 new cases, bringing its total caseload to 673,250. The death toll is at 37,832. -AFP



