Monday, 9 November, 2020, 10:56 PM
World leaders congratulate Biden, focus on unity

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

People celebrate at Times Square in New York after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election on November 7. Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said on Nov 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. photo : AFP

PARIS, Nov 8: World leaders rushed to congratulate US president-elect Joe Biden, with many expressing hopes of unity and cooperation following four years of explosive Donald Trump diplomacy.
While Trump refused to accept the results of the election, many world leaders made it clear they backed the announcement that Biden had won with running mate Kamala Harris:
India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Biden's win as "spectacular" while highlighting Harris's Indian heritage.
"Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans," Modi said in a tweet to Harris.
"Chitti" is a Tamil term of endearment for the younger sisters of one's mother, which Harris used in her acceptance of the Democratic nomination for vice president.
Germany
"Congratulations!" said Chancellor Angela Merkel. "I wish luck and success from the bottom of my heart.
"Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we want to overcome the great challenges of our times," she said in a tweet issued by a government spokesman.
Britain
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden "on his election as President of the United States and Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.
Israel
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close Trump ally, called Biden a "great friend of Israel", congratulating him and Harris on their victory. He tweeted: "I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the US and Israel."
Iran
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a tweet that Biden's victory was a chance for the US to "compensate for its previous mistakes and return to the path of adherence to international commitments".
Palestinian territories
Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas called on Biden to "strengthen" relations between the Palestinians and Washington, which collapsed under Trump.
Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga focused his congratulatory message on security issues.
"Warm congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the Japan-US Alliance and ensure peace, freedom, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," Suga wrote on Twitter.
NATO
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg described Biden as a "strong supporter of our Alliance".    -AFP


