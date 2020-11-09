Video
Biden win a setback for Israel’s Netanyahu, hope for Palestinians

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

JERUSALEM, Nov 8: Joe Biden's US election win marks a setback for Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump -- but it could spur renewed engagement between Washington and the Palestinians, experts said.
Netanyahu called Trump Israel's strongest-ever ally in the White House, and the Republican advanced policies that delighted the Israeli prime minister's right-wing base.
Netanyahu congratulated Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris on Twitter Sunday, before thanking Trump for a raft of moves that, according to Netanyahu, advanced Israel's interests.  
Trump unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal -- an agreement between Tehran and world powers loathed by Netanyahu -- and recognised Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided" capital.
He also endorsed Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights -- which was seized from Syria -- and avoided criticising Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.  
According to a pre-vote poll by the Israel Democracy Institute think-tank, 63 percent of Israelis wanted Trump to win a second term.
After the US result was announced, 28-year-old Israeli truck driver Shmuel Nemirovski told AFP that even though "Trump would have been better" he was comfortable with Biden because the president-elect does not appear "to have anything against Israel".
In fact, Biden's ties with Israel run deep and he has been a vocal supporter of the Jewish state for decades.  
He visited Israel in 1973, just months after he was first elected to the Senate.
In a 2015 speech, while serving as Barack Obama's vice president, Biden said the United States was wedded to a "sacred promise to protect the homeland of the Jewish people".




During the 2012 vice-presidential debate, when Biden was facing criticism over the Obama administration's treatment of Israel from Republican Paul Ryan, Biden asserted that he and Netanyahu had "been friends for 39 years".    -AFP


