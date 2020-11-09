Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 November, 2020, 10:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Chamari's dedication is greatly appreciated by Sanath Jayasuriya

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
BIPIN DANI

Chamari's dedication is greatly appreciated by Sanath Jayasuriya

Chamari's dedication is greatly appreciated by Sanath Jayasuriya

At the end of the first round of Women's T20 Challenge in the UAE, Sri Lanka's women's team captain Chamari Atapattu has all the batting records of the tournament. She has scored highest runs, highest individual score, most number of 6s, most number of 4s, maximum 6s in an innings, best batting average etc.
Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara are Chamari Atapattu's heroes. "Love Sanath Jayasuriya's aggressive batting", she said to the broadcaster in Sharjah.  
Interestingly, men's team former national captain Sanath Jayasuriya had gifted her a cricket bat a couple of years ago.  
"I just saw her practicing at nets in Sri Lanka. Like me, she is also a left hander. Then I just went up to her and said, I will give some equipment since I realised when she was practicing, she was hard working", Jayasuriya, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Sri Lanka, said.
"I just want her to work hard that's all. She is a dedicated girl who wants to perform well all the time and that's why she is there today. I am happy for her for what she has achieved today. I wish her good luck and keep performing well. That's all I want to say", Jayasuriya concluded.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man Utd beat Everton
Atletico go top after Messi rescues Barca off the bench
Chamari's dedication is greatly appreciated by Sanath Jayasuriya
Sri Lanka moves forward T20 league for South Africa tour
Prayer Aunty offering prayers for Mumbai Indians team
Zimbabwe star Chigumbura to retire after Pakistan tour
Pakistan thump Zimbabwe to clinch T20 series
Salma's team in Women's IPL final


Latest News
Austria police raid dozens of 'Islamist-linked' targets
Drug trader jailed in Pirojpur
Indictment hearing in Sagira Morshed murder trial on Nov 26
4,800 RU students to get smartphone loan
Stocks witness upward trend on higher transactions
Dhaka hopeful of tripartite talks soon over Rohingya repatriation
Islamic University Reporter's Unity election on Tuesday
Quader hopes Biden to play role in establishing humanitarian world
Ministry asks commercial organizations to ensure use of masks
China, Russia hold off on congratulating Biden
Most Read News
Ahle Sunnat Al Jamaat stage demonstration in front of the Baitul Mukarram
Aslam team emerged champions in 97-99 Fitness First Futsal Tournament
No more 'D' unit admission test to stop question leak: DU
PM Hasina congratulates Biden, Kamala
BNP leader Mir Nasir sent to jail in graft case
Special JS session on Mujib Year begins today
6 MPs test positive for COVID-19
How will Biden’s presidency be?
Zverev beats Wawrinka to set up Nadal semi-final
18 more die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft