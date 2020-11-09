

Chamari's dedication is greatly appreciated by Sanath Jayasuriya

Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara are Chamari Atapattu's heroes. "Love Sanath Jayasuriya's aggressive batting", she said to the broadcaster in Sharjah.

Interestingly, men's team former national captain Sanath Jayasuriya had gifted her a cricket bat a couple of years ago.

"I just saw her practicing at nets in Sri Lanka. Like me, she is also a left hander. Then I just went up to her and said, I will give some equipment since I realised when she was practicing, she was hard working", Jayasuriya, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Sri Lanka, said.

"I just want her to work hard that's all. She is a dedicated girl who wants to perform well all the time and that's why she is there today. I am happy for her for what she has achieved today. I wish her good luck and keep performing well. That's all I want to say", Jayasuriya concluded.





















